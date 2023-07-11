Wigan secondary school pupils now only need one dose of the HPV vaccine, parents are reminded

The latest recommendation from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) is that a single dose schedule delivers robust protection against HPV comparable to two doses.

The change reflects evidence building up over recent years from a range of studies from around the world that shows that a single dose of the HPV vaccine offers robust protection that is comparable to two doses. Based on the evidence, other countries, such as Australia and Scotland, have already made the move to one dose.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the name given to a very common group of viruses some of which are linked to the development of some cancers, however, due to the very successful HPV vaccination programme,

in England the rates of harmful infection and cervical cancer in vaccinated people has fallen, with the strongest effects seen in those vaccinated at younger ages, and is saving lives.

In England, young people aged 12 to 13 years (in school year 8) are routinely offered the HPV vaccine through school aged immunisation services.

Unfortunately, latest figures show that uptake in secondary school pupils is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Latest data available in the North West shows HPV vaccine coverage decreased by more than eight per cent in year 8 girls and 10 per cent in year 8 boys in 2021 to 2022 when compared to the previous academic year.

Tricia Spedding, head of public health for NHS England in the North West, said: “The HPV vaccination programme is one of the most successful in the world, and is estimated to save around 5,000 lives every year.

“I’d strongly encourage any parents and carers of young people going into year 8 in September, to keep an eye out for the consent form from school and send it back promptly, to ensure your child has lasting protecting against HPV.

"I’d also urge parents and carers of young people who may have missed their vaccine in previous years, to take up the offer of the vaccination this year.

“With the NHS HPV vaccination programme moving to just one vaccine, it’s easier than ever to reduce the risk of some cancers caused by HPV.”

Eligible gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) under the age of 25, will also move to a single dose from September 2023.