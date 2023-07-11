The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, in the early evening of November 24 last year.

Michael Hillier, 39, and a second defendant, Rachel Fulstow, 37, have both pleaded not guilty to Mr Smith’s murder and are set to go on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Liam Smith

Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, on Tuesday (July 11) pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Smith.

The same charge is denied by Fulstow, from Andrew Drive, York.

She also denies an additional charge of perverting the course of justice between January 21, 2023 and February 21, 2023.

A jury of five women and seven men were selected, or empanelled, to try the case on Tuesday morning.

Police on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, after the discovery of Liam Smith's body

Trial judge Maurice Greene told them the case involved the loss of life of Mr Smith and emotions may run high but they must put that to one side and judge the case only on the evidence heard in court.

The trial is expected to open on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning and last up to four weeks.

Three men, aged 22, 25 and 35, have previously been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and since been bailed.