Man admits to involvement in gun and acid killing of Wigan dad Liam Smith

A man on trial for the murder of a Wigan father-of-two in a gun and acid attack, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
By Pat Hurst
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:12 BST

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, in the early evening of November 24 last year.

Michael Hillier, 39, and a second defendant, Rachel Fulstow, 37, have both pleaded not guilty to Mr Smith’s murder and are set to go on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Liam SmithLiam Smith
Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, on Tuesday (July 11) pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Smith.

The same charge is denied by Fulstow, from Andrew Drive, York.

She also denies an additional charge of perverting the course of justice between January 21, 2023 and February 21, 2023.

A jury of five women and seven men were selected, or empanelled, to try the case on Tuesday morning.

Police on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, after the discovery of Liam Smith's bodyPolice on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, after the discovery of Liam Smith's body
Trial judge Maurice Greene told them the case involved the loss of life of Mr Smith and emotions may run high but they must put that to one side and judge the case only on the evidence heard in court.

The trial is expected to open on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning and last up to four weeks.

Three men, aged 22, 25 and 35, have previously been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and since been bailed.

In January, the family of Mr Smith, who was originally from Chorley, said he was a “devoted” and “adoring” father to his two boys, aged 15 and 11.