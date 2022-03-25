The service is moving to Leigh but hopes to return to Wigan town centre at some point in the summer of 2022 when a new base is found.

As a result of the pandemic, the clinic has also had to change how it operates and so most drop-in/walk-in services have stopped for the time being.

A spokesperson said: “Spectrum’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of patients and staff, people are urged to telephone the clinic in the first instance.”

Exterior of Spectrum, sexual health, The Galleries, Wigan.

Spectrum will still deliver healthcare via phone consultations but can see patients for urgent care face-to-face. The clinic’s telephone line – 01942 483188 - for appointments opens from 8.30am Monday to Friday.

Under-19s can also access the walk-in clinic at Leigh Health Centre from 3pm to 5pm on Tuesdays and one at Boston House in Wigan between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesdays.