A group of volunteers who run events at a Wigan sheltered housing complex are celebrating The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And all but three of the Kildare Grange winners in Hindley are residents themselves!

They run a host of activities to keep the older residents active and entertained, including regular coffee mornings, bingo and social dances, and also invite in people from outside the centre, who might be lonely or isolated, to join in the fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers, residents and members of the community celebrate Kildare Grange, Hindley, gaining the prestigious King's Award for Volunteering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteers are: Graham Knight, Betty Jervis, Alma Graham, Sally Knight, Dot Dean, Betty Makin, Janet Smith, Josie Roper, Dianne Waring, Jaqui Pemberton, Susan Connell and Maureen Culshaw and as well as organising and hosting events they also bring in tasty refreshments including highly popular cakes!

Resident and volunteer Graham, who runs the social and dance section, said: “It’s a great team effort and we are thrilled to have won such a prestigious award.

"All the activities are great for over-65s.”

Scheme manager Gill O’Byrne said: “I am very impressed with the volunteers because they do an awful lot for the residents and the community as well.

Social dancing is one of the regular activities organised by Kildare Grange volunteers

"They put a lot of time and effort in. They especially try to get people who are socially isolated involved and there have been some who have come to events and liked it so much that they have put their names down for a place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted that the hard work and dedication of this inspirational group of volunteers has been recognised with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“The group are a fantastic example of the incredible community spirit we’re proud to have here in Wigan Borough, putting so much time and effort into bringing people together and brightening the lives of others in their local neighbourhood.

.