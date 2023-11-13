Plans for a 113-home community have been given the green light by Wigan Council

The development is an important early phase of Peel’s wider investments and delivery in the Wigan-Bolton Growth Corridor.

Plans for the site – to be named ‘Popple’ - include high quality, energy-efficient new homes nestled among open green spaces on land west of Stothert Street in Atherton.

The development will feature a mix of homes to meet local housing demand, including one-bed apartments, alongside two, three and four-bedroom homes – catering for different people at different stages of life.

It’s planned for Popple to deliver a step change in the quality of sustainable new properties available locally.

Homes will boast high energy efficiency ratings thanks to Northstone’s fabric-first approach and energy-saving tech fitted as standard, from triple glazed windows to smart heat, power and water use systems.

The community will not be reliant on fossil fuel sources, with homes heated by Air Source Heat Pumps and fitted with Electric Vehicle charging points.

It’s expected for construction to begin early in 2024, with the first properties available before the end of next year.

Head of Planning and Sustainability at Northstone Bernadette Barry said: “We’ve had a really positive experience delivering our Tulach site in Wigan, so it’s brilliant to get the green light for Popple and further our investment in new, high-quality homes in the borough.

"We’re determined to set a new quality benchmark for new homes and challenge outdated perceptions of new builds.

“This will be a really sustainable development, with all-electric power and heating sources and energy-efficient homes that will help reduce both carbon emissions and energy bills for residents.