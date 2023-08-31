Wigan slimming consultant’s group sheds total of 516 stone thanks to positive mindset
Obesity figures in the UK have for a long time been a concern, with the NHS forking out up to £6.1bn treating weight related health conditions in 2019.
Darren Lee, who has been a Slimming World group leader for 18 months believes that reports of the “miracle” drug for weight loss won’t curve the numbers of those deemed overweight – with 71.3 per cent in Wigan compared to the national average of 63.8 per cent.
Instead he believes that a fresh approach psychologically can help people live a healthier life style rather than seeking for a quick fix.
Since becoming a team leader, his members have lost a total of 516st by following their weight loss model.
Slimming World’s unique model is centred around a motivating system called IMAGE (Individual Motivation and Group Experience) Therapy, which is underpinned by a deep understanding of the psychology of overweight people.
By incorporating the most effective sustainable behaviour change techniques, it is designed to inspire and motivate slimmers to make positive changes and develop new, healthier habits around food and activity.
By eating Free Food, slimmers will fill up on foods that are naturally lower in energy density (calories per gram) whilst limiting foods that are highest in fat and sugar, so that they lose weight without ever feeling hungry or deprived.
Darren said: “My journey is personal to me but when I started my group I’d already lost three stone before becoming a consultant and got heavily into the gym to try and gain muscle mass.
"I’m now eating slightly more calories to help build muscle, but have remained two stone lighter than when I first started but as a weight loss journey and emotional eating – which is something we talk about in group, by being a slimmer myself I also relate a lot to of my members as I’m a slimmer myself.”
Darren’s slimming group include: Mondays 5.30pm Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Swinley, WN1 2PG and Thursdays 9am, 5.30pm or 7pm at St Annes Community Centre, Beech Hill Ave, Beech Hill, WN6 7TA.