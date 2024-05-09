Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A grieving Wigan 26-year-old who has lost two siblings to suspected suicides in the last seven months is organising a major fund-raiser in aid of charities which help people with mental health issues.

Jordan Swain, who admits that he has had his own mental health battles while serving in the army, wants to raise the profile of organisations that can support people harbouring suicidal thoughts and also raise money for them.

It comes after the death of his 25-year-old foster brother David Ball in October and then his foster sister Zoe Winstanley last month, a week before her 22nd birthday. Both, tragically, were found hanged and leave young children behind.

Jordan Swain

Jordan, who lives in Poolstock, says that both of them had outwardly appeared OK and must have been “suffering in silence” without seeking help.

Father of four David had held down a number of jobs, including rubbish removals and working for an undertaker, while Zoe was a carer.

Jordan said: “Suicide is a silent killer and both my brother and sister were suffering in silence. Both of them I saw shortly before they died and you would not have guessed there was anything wrong.

“It is utterly tragic that they didn’t seek help. There are organisations out there that could have given them support and steered them away from doing what they did.

Zoe Winstanley with her baby son Coby

"I have suffered with mental health issues myself. Being in the armed forces and away from home for long spells can cause that.

"I have also seen some of the most physically strong men I know crumble to their knees through mental ill health and I’m wanting to help bring awareness to this.”

And so on August 17 Jordan and several friends from the 1st battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment are to take part in run/walk from Southport to Wigan. And just to make things more fun, they are planning on doing it while wearing nothing but very small pairs of pants, aka “budgy smugglers!”

The organisations for which they are raising awareness and money are Andy’s Man Club, Combat Stress and the Well Women Centre in Leigh.

David Ball

Joining Jordan will be Danny Kershaw, Aaron Houghton, Callum Talbot, Callum Parson, Ben Lowe, Benjamin Wooton and Daz Wilding with the trek ending at The Hawk pub in Hawkley Hall.

Jordan said: “Wigan has really had a dark cloud over it these past months, but I want people to know that you are not weak for struggling with mental health issues and you are not alone in your journey towards better mental health.

"All three of these organisations can offer a lifeline to those who are struggling.

"And that is why we are doing this fund-raiser. It may seem a while off yet, but we are wanting to raise as much money in advance as possible.”

He said that if a £2,000 target had been met by the end of this week, he would don a glittering mankini and jump into Scotman’s flash carrying a rubber ring!

"Anything to give people an extra incentive to donate,” he added.

To sponsor Jordan and his friends on their 20-mile Budgy Smuggler walk or just make a donation, visit his GoFundMe page.