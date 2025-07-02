The boss of a Wigan-based suicide prevention charity has won a coveted scholarship which will allow her to travel abroad to learn practices that could save lives at home.

Ellie Palma-Cass, founder and CEO of Epic Hope, has been awarded a coveted Churchill Fellowship which will enable her to visit Canada and Finland to research how community-run, 24-hour crisis centres operate and why they make such a difference in reducing suicide rates.

The project will examine what sets these centres apart, the challenges they face, and how local involvement shapes their life-saving impact.

Ellie is one of 118 new Churchill Fellows announced by the charity, the Churchill Fellowship, as it celebrates its 60th anniversary year.

These remarkable individuals span the length and breadth of the UK, representing different backgrounds, experiences, professions, and passions.

Each shares a commitment to inspiring change and building a better society through global learning.

Ellie said, “I’m really excited to have received a Churchill Fellowship. Anything I can learn that might help reduce suicides, not just in my own community but in the whole of the UK, means so much to me. Getting the chance to learn from world experts in Canada and Finland, two countries I’ve been researching and connecting with for a while, and to bring back new approaches to crisis care, feels incredibly important.

“I want to make the most of this opportunity and really learn from these experts.”

Alongside Ellie, this year’s Fellows’ research will span a wide range of pressing issues, from community-owned renewable energy projects to the use of robotic aids in healthcare to breaking employment barriers for neurodivergent people.

They will draw on experience and knowledge from innovators in countries across the globe from Sweden to India, Ghana to Peru and Vietnam to Canada.

The Churchill Fellowship offers UK citizens a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the change they want to see. Each Fellowship funds an individual to spend four to eight weeks meeting global experts in their chosen field, in person or online, to build international networks and exchange knowledge.

Fellows then turn their insights into action – transforming communities, shaping services, and influencing policy across the UK.

Julia Weston, chief executive of the Churchill Fellowship, said: “We are delighted to welcome our 2025 Churchill Fellows and to witness the incredible drive and dedication they bring to their work.

"As we celebrate 60 years of the Churchill Fellowship, we are proud to play a part in empowering these passionate individuals to become catalysts for meaningful change.

"Whether making a difference in a local community or shaping national debate, we look forward to following them on their journeys to create lasting impact across the UK.”

2025’s Churchill Fellows join a community of more than four thousand changemakers who work on the frontline of today’s critical issues, developing new solutions based on global research and their personal expertise.

From ages 18 to 80 and from every corner of all four nations, Churchill Fellows have achieved amazing things, from becoming community leaders and charity founders to embedding new services and campaigning for action in fields from climate change to education, technology to the arts.

Applications to become a Fellow next open on September 2.