A Wigan rugby player is Texas-bound for an international strongwoman competition, just months after discovering she was a natural for the sport.

Caitlin McArdle only started going to the gym last September in order to lose weight.

But a personal trainer very quickly discovered that the Billinge-born teenager had phenomenal core strength and suggested that she enter some strongwoman competitions.

Last December she entered the KAOS British under-23s women’s competition – and won it!

Caitlin McArdle (centre) with her coach David Kent and her nutritionalist Gemma Ferguson

Caitlin then in March entered the under-19s national championships and claimed gold in that too. In fact, of the five contests she has so far entered, Caitlin has enjoyed four podium finishes.

She has caused such a stir that she has now been invited to take part in the Official Strongman Games (the female section, obviously) World Finals which are being held in Arlington, Texas, in November.

The only obstacle is raising enough money to get her there. She needs nearly £3,000 for a flight and accommodation and so a GoFundMe page has been set up to help.

It’s the swiftness of how things have developed that has amazed everyone, including parents Linsey and Stewart and five-year-old brother Andrew.

Caitlin McArdle's log lift. Her personal best is currently 75kg (11st 11lb)

Caitlin played rugby for Ashton Bears from 11 to 17, then had a season at Widnes and is now with Leigh Miners, but she confesses that she had never set foot in a gym until 10 months ago when she decided she needed to shed the pounds.

Since then she has lost weight and gained even more strength.

She can deadlift 170kg (26 and a half stones!). Her personal best for log lift (a tree trunk clean and jerk) is 75kg and the yoke (walking/running with four sets of weights carried with a yoke across the shoulders) is 220kg.

Caitlin said: “I am 100 per cent soo excited to be going to Texas. I never thought I would get there so soon and I cannot wait.”

As for fitness and diet, she said: “At the moment I am calorie-deficient but overall, as I’ve got leaner, I’ve become more powerful.

"I train different parts of my body on different days of the week. So I do dead lifts on Monday, while Thursdays are for the legs, like squats, while Friday I prepare for competitions by doing stuff like the farmer’s carry and Atlas stones.

"I still manage to fit the rugby in but the strongwoman work is really taking over.”

A typical daily meal schedule for Caitlin would involve wholemeal bread, two eggs and two bacon medallions for breakfast; a Caesar salad wrap with low fat cheese, chicken and sauce for lunch; and wholemeal spaghetti with 5% fat meatballs and a low fat sauce for tea. She will also have protein yoghurt pouches for extra energy.

Linsey said: “It’s phenomenal. All this has come from nowhere in a matter of months and suddenly we are looking at a trip to Texas.

"We are hoping that businesses connected with the sport will give Caitlin some sponsorship to get her out there. But any little will help.”

As for the future, Caitlin is currently taking an online personal trainer course, so that’s the area where she would like her day job to be, but as far as strongwoman competitions, she said: “I’d love to be the best in the world!”