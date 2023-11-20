Wigan to get £475k cash injection to phase out smoking and tackle youth vaping

Wigan is set to receive an extra £475,000 to create a “smoke-free generation”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently outlined plans for a new law to stop children who turn 14 this year and anyone younger ever legally being sold cigarettes in England.

There were also plans to reduce the appeal and availability of vapes to young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the national initiative to tackle smoking, Wigan has been given £475,110, on top of the current annual spend of £390,000.

Funds have been allocated to help create a smoke free society

As of 2022, there were approximately 39,871 smokers in the borough.

Wigan Council’s director of public health Rachael Musgrave said: “Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable ill health, disability and death in England.

"In Wigan, more people smoke than the national average, so this funding provides us with a real opportunity to create a smoke-free generation. Working alongside our health partners through Wigan's tobacco control partnership, we plan to increase access and opportunities to support people to stop smoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While stopping smoking can be difficult, it can be easier with the right support. Visit Bewellwigan.org/stopsmoking.”

The Government has allocated £70m for local stop smoking services and support in every local authority in England, more than doubling the current funding available.

These services provide one-to-one and group stop smoking sessions, access to accurate information and advice, as well as easy and affordable quit aids such as patches and nasal and mouth spray.

Mr Sunak said: “I want to build a brighter future for our children, which means taking the necessary decisions for the long-term interests of our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Smoking is a deadly habit, so we are making the biggest single public health intervention in a generation to stop our kids from ever being able to buy a cigarette. This will protect their health both now and in future – saving tens of thousands of lives and saving the NHS billions of pounds.”

The Government also issued guidance to local authorities, in partnership with the Local Government Association, on how the funding should be used to help more people quit, link smokers to effective interventions and support existing schemes.