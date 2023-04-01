Wigan Ukulele Club donates £1k to Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Wigan Ukulele Club has donated £1,000 to Wigan and Leigh Hospice to help it continue providing its vital services for ailing borough residents.
By Matt Pennington
Published 1st Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Money was generated by the sale of the musicians’ CDs and followed on from the donation of £2,000 to the same charity only in December.
On that occasion cash was collected from shoppers at Robin Park Asda where members played the weekend before Christmas.
The latest cheque was presented by club secretary Christine Gordon to Chris Swinton, events fund-raiser at the Hindley-based hospice.