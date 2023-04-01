News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Ukulele Club donates £1k to Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Wigan Ukulele Club has donated £1,000 to Wigan and Leigh Hospice to help it continue providing its vital services for ailing borough residents.

By Matt Pennington
Published 1st Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Money was generated by the sale of the musicians’ CDs and followed on from the donation of £2,000 to the same charity only in December.

On that occasion cash was collected from shoppers at Robin Park Asda where members played the weekend before Christmas.

Christine Gorton handing the £1000.00 cheque to Chris Swinton the Events Fundraiser at Wigan and Leigh Hospice
The latest cheque was presented by club secretary Christine Gordon to Chris Swinton, events fund-raiser at the Hindley-based hospice.

The club is no stranger to making kind donations. Last year members took part in a 10-hour ukulele marathon to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

