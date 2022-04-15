Wigan Warriors donate Easter eggs to children in hospital

The rugby league football club donated chocolate eggs, colouring books, arts and craft supplies and soft toys for youngsters at Wigan Infirmary.

Donations were collected by more than 100 people at the club, including first team players, managers, coaches, admin and community staff.

They were presented to children on the hospital’s Rainbow ward by first team player Iain Thornley and community outreach officer Mike Stoneley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WWL staff with Wigan Warriors', Ian Thornley and community outreach officer, Mike Stoneley.

Sister in charge Kelly Lezer said: “We really want to thank Wigan Warriors and all the staff so much for their kindness.

“We really appreciate the donations and it has been lovely to see our patients’ faces light up.”

Mr Thornley said: “Anything we can do to give back to the community we are all for.

"We wanted to do something for those children who are ill over Easter and put a smile on their face.