A survey by the British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC found that across England, 91 per cent of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, rising to 98 per cent in the North West.

Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23 per cent (1,124) said they had an open waiting list and 16 per cent (791) said the wait time was a year or longer

Shawn Charlwood, chairman of the BDA’s general dental practice committee, said: “NHS dentistry is at a tipping point, with millions unable to get the care they need and more dentists leaving with every day that passes.

“We’re seeing the results of years of chronic neglect, set into overdrive by the pressures of the pandemic.

"The question now is, will ministers step up before it’s too late?

“Nothing we’ve heard from Government to date gives us any confidence this service has a future.

“Without real reform and fair funding, NHS dentistry will die and our patients will pay the price.”

According to the NHS website, the vast majority of dentists in Wigan are not accepting new patients or are only accepting those that have been referred.

Family Dentistry in Pemberton, along with My Dentist in Leigh, are only accepting those under the age of 18.

Wiganers took to social media to express their thoughts on being unable to get a dental appointment.

Lynne Davies said: “Nobody is taking on NHS patients.

"You can go private which is approximately £180 for a check-up.

"That’s a week’s wage for some people and not affordable at all!

"Who decided the number of NHS patients that can be taken on?”

Ben Tarbuck said: “I’ve emailed every dentist within 15 miles of my postcode and every single one said no, with no advice of when it might be worth trying again.”

Jen Heaton said: “Can't get me or my kids in an NHS dentist.

"I've tried for years. I now have to pay for my son’s treatment and my own at a private dentist.”

Gemma Rose added: “Not one single NHS dentist taking on new clients in the entire Wigan area!

"I’ve been trying to get a tooth taken out for nearly two years.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Improving patient access to NHS dental care is a Government priority and the new reforms to the dental contract announced last month are an important step, allowing the best performing practices to see more patients, making better use of the range of professionals working in the sector such as dental therapists, hygienists and nurses, while also rewarding dentists more fairly for providing more complex care.

“The NHS commits around £3 billion to dentistry each year and have made an extra £50m to help bust the Covid backlogs, building on the unprecedented £1.7 billion support we provided during the pandemic, to protect teams and patients by paying dental practices for the work they would normally have carried out if it were not for Covid regulations.”