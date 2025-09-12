Wigan residents are more likely to die early than most people in England, a worrying new study shows.

The team behind the study said it shows a "clear association" between where you live and your risk of dying prematurely, with factors such as deprivation and ethnicity accounting for significant difference across local areas.

It was conducted by the Office for National Statistics on behalf of independent charity The Health Foundation, which said the findings can be used "to support co-ordinated action to address health inequalities".

Gidlow Cemetery

Premature mortality is defined as someone who dies from any cause before they reach the age of 75.

The study found the rate of premature deaths in Wigan between March 2021 and December 2023 was 558 per 100,000 people.

This meant it had the eighth highest rate in the North West, and 18th highest across England and Wales.

The average rate across England was 435 deaths per 100,000 people.

Blackpool had the highest mortality rate in England and Wales, at 696 deaths per 100,000 people. This was nearly 2.5 times above those in the London borough of Richmond, which had the lowest rate of 285 per 100,000.

While these figures considered differences in age and sex among the local population, they did not reflect ethnicity, nationality of birth and socio-economic factors such as deprivation and education.

But after further adjustment for ethnicity and being born outside the UK, Blackpool’s mortality rate was found to be 2.3 times higher than Richmond upon Thames – and with additional adjustment for socio-economic status, it fell to 1.1 times higher.

By contrasting the mortality rates before and after these factors were considered, the ONS was able to see the influence these characteristics have on levels of premature death.

The dates covered by the study fall within the coronavirus pandemic period, meaning the mortality rates will have been affected both by Covid itself and the associated pressures on the NHS during the pandemic.

The report's conclusions state the Government’s aims to reduce health inequalities "cannot be achieved by any single department or policy alone".

It says: "Action is needed on the building blocks of health – including ensuring equitable access to education and good quality jobs across England and Wales – to mitigate socioeconomic disparities.

"As this analysis also highlights, local challenges differ significantly. It is important that solutions are developed or adapted to suit local population needs."

Daniel Ayoubkhani, head of the ONS health research group, said: "This analysis shows a clear association between where you live and your risk of dying prematurely."

Across both nations, cancer accounted for the most common cause of premature death.

In Wigan, it was responsible for a mortality rate of 179 deaths per 100,000 people.

It was followed by cardiovascular disease (104 per 100,000), diabetes (42 per 100,000) and respiratory disease (90 per 100,000).

Charles Tallack, Health Foundation director of research and analysis, said: "The opportunity of living a long and healthy life is dependent on the socio-economic conditions people live in.

"This analysis can be used to support co-ordinated, cross-sector action to address health inequalities."