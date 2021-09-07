Wiganers told it's good to talk as campaign aims to prevent deaths by suicide

This Friday marks World Suicide Prevention Day and the start of Greater Manchester’s Month of Hope, which runs until World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Now in its third year, the month-long campaign aims to raise awareness of suicide by encouraging everyone in Greater Manchester to have open conversations about it, while inspiring hope across the city-region.

It is part of the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign, which aims to bring the issue of suicide out of the dark and break the stigma that surrounds it, following research that talking honestly about suicide helps to save lives.

This year, people are being encouraged to share what gives them hope with friends, family and colleagues, as well as on social media using #MonthofHope

Judd Skelton, chairman of Greater Manchester Suicide Prevention Programme Board, said: “The Month of Hope is about spreading hope across our city-region. Last year, more than 200 people took their lives in Greater Manchester and that’s why this month and the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign are so important.

“You don’t have to be a healthcare professional to help someone who is feeling suicidal – you just need to ask and listen. I would encourage everyone to take part in the Learn to Save a Life training. It only takes 20 minutes and it will help you feel more confident to ask someone if they are struggling with suicidal thoughts.”

Residents can get involved in the Month of Hope by attending events and activities taking place.

There will be vigils of remembrance for people who have died by suicide in Salford and in Tameside on Friday, September 10.

This weekend, volunteers will be at the Parklife festival and New Order concert at Heaton Park in Manchester to raise awareness of the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign and hand out campaign merchandise.

The Speak Their Name Greater Manchester Suicide Memorial Quilt, made in memory of some of those who have died by suicide, will be displayed at the Lowry Theatre Gallery from Friday. The quilt is made of 54 unique squares, each created by someone bereaved by suicide, supported by fibre artist Rebecca Jackson.

An online poetry reading event, named Words of Hope, will be held on Thursday, September 23 with contributions from Greater Manchester residents. It will be available to watch on the GM Words of Hope Facebook page.