Wiganers urged not to hesitate to seek help over cancer fears

NHS data shows more than 18,000 people in the North West are diagnosed with abdominal or urological cancers each year and more than 6,400 people are diagnosed with lung cancer.

But research shows three in five people are concerned about burdening the NHS, with half saying they would delay seeking medical advice compared to before the pandemic.

A new campaign has been launched to highlight symptoms of some of the most common cancers, saying that the NHS is open and ready to treat people.

Contact your GP if you have any potential cancer symptoms

The Help Us, Help You campaign from NHS England, with support from Public Health England, uses TV and digital adverts, posters and social media to raise awareness of symptoms of cancers in the abdominal area, urological cancers and lung cancer.

The ads feature people with a range of symptoms, such as prolonged discomfort in the tummy area or a persistent cough, and aim to persuade people experiencing these to contact their GP.

Dr Amanda Doyle, North West regional director of NHS England and NHS Improvement, believes there could be thousands of people in the region who are not coming forward, either because they are unaware of common cancer symptoms or because they feel they would burden the NHS.

She said: “We know that thousands of people could be risking their lives by delaying medical attention for cancer symptoms. This campaign will remind people of the signs and symptoms to look out for and encourage them to get checked if something isn’t quite right.

“Thanks to the hard work of NHS staff in the North West, we are able to see, diagnose and treat more people than ever before in our cancer services across the region. So please don’t delay – if you have a potential cancer symptom you should come forward to get checked, and you should also make sure you attend any other routine appointments. We would much rather see you at the earliest stages, when any cancer is easier to treat, but if you’ve waited because of Covid it’s not too late.

“We have strict infection control procedures still in place to keep you and our staff safe from Covid. If you need to visit a GP surgery or hospital, you should wear a face covering and follow social distancing.

“It’s incredibly important that people recognise the common symptoms that can signal a cancer diagnosis – and it’s vital that they take action by making an appointment with their GP, that could ultimately save their life.”

Dr Tim Dalton, chairman of NHS Wigan Borough CCG, echoed the message behind the campaign, urging people to get any possible symptoms checked.

He said: “The earlier we can identify and diagnose cancer, the sooner you can start on your care and treatment plan and the more likely you are to beat cancer and recover. Most cancer services have continued throughout the pandemic, but have worked differently to keep staff and patients safe, and they are still here to help you. So, whilst I recognise this is a worrying time for our residents, it is so important to get checked if you have unexplained symptoms which have persisted more than three weeks.

“For example, have you experienced blood in your urine or faeces, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, unexplained pain or constant discomfort in your stomach or a non-Covid cough that has lasted three or more weeks?

“If you have any of these symptoms, or you feel something has significantly changed in your health and well-being, please contact your GP either online or by phone, and let us help you. In most cases, it probably won’t be cancer, but it is important to check just in case.

“Depending on your symptoms and after a chat, your GP may not see you face-to-face but instead send you straight for tests and refer you directly to the relevant clinical team in the hospital.

“Please don’t worry if this happens, it is the best way to achieve a diagnosis as quickly as possible and reduce stress. Finally, if you have an appointment for tests or cancer screening, please make sure you attend so we can either rule cancer our or get you the support and treatment you need.”

Despite abdominal and urological cancers accounting for more than 7,500 deaths per year in the North West, new figures from the NHS show many people are unaware of common warning signs.

These include: discomfort in the tummy area for three weeks or more, diarrhoea for three weeks or more, and blood in your pee, even just once.

People are also urged to speak to their GP if they notice any other unusual changes, such as a lump in the tummy area, post-menopausal bleeding or unexplained weight loss.