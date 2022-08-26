Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) say they are “fully prepared” for the surge in demanded expected over the coming days.

But they are urging people to check symptoms or get health advice via the NHS 111 online service first, rather than going straight to hospital.

The online service offers patients quick advice and the best options for getting the care they need, including getting a call back from a trained clinician or nurse, booking them an appointment in the A&E department or providing advice on how to help them recover from their ailment.

Silas Nicholls, WWL’s chief executive, said: “We are extremely grateful to the dedicated teams across our trust who will be working hard over the coming bank holiday weekend to ensure all those that need care receive it.

“If you need help and use NHS 111 online first, it will ensure everyone who needs medical advice can access it quickly and conveniently, while allowing staff in our A&Es to continue to care for the most seriously ill and injured patients.

“If you need care in the coming days, please do come forward using NHS 111 online first and allowing that service to put you in touch with a healthcare professional where necessary and help you to get the treatment you need.”

The NHS 111 service can tell people where to get help with their symptoms, provide general health information and advice, help them get an emergency supply of prescribed medicine or a repeat prescription, and arrange emergency dental appointments.

People are still urged to call 999 if they experience signs of a heart attack like pain like a heavy weight in the centre of your chest, signs of stroke such as your face dropping on one side, difficulty breathing, heavy bleeding that will not stop, seizures, or sudden and rapid swelling of the eyes, lips, throat or tongue.