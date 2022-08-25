Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Pendlebury, a 42 year old lecturer from Hindley Green, was suddenly diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this month.

But he decided to use his experience to do something positive by raising money for a cancer charity.

Adam was getting to ready to leave the house on what seemed to be a normal day, when he experienced a sharp pain down his arm and passed out, causing him to fall from the top of the stairs.

Adam Pendlebury before shaving off his hair

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The only way I could possibly describe it would be a major voltage travelling through my right arm.

"I went into a panic and before I know it, I’ve come round and I’m in an ambulance. First response came in around 10 minutes and I somehow managed to avoid any serious injuries from the fall.”

Adam was taken to hospital and did not experience any concerning after-effects, so thought there was nothing wrong.

Adam in hospital, after shaving off his hair

But, unbeknown to him, he had suffered a seizure and would have another while in hospital, prompting staff to speed up the process and give him medication to prevent more.

Adam said: “I was so worried and apprehensive, every little twinge would make me panic, even being hot would worry me slightly.”

He was referred to The Walton Centre, a specialist neurology hospital in Liverpool, where a brain tumour was discovered.

Doctors identified it was on the left side of his brain, which controls sensory input, there were signs of cancer and that the tumour had been there for a while.

Wigan Atheltic have also picked up on Adam's fund-raiser.

Adam was told surgery would be the best option and a date was set within a week.

The Edge Hill University lecturer received help from Macmillan Cancer Support as he dealt with his diagnosis.

Adam said: “That was the first time that the dreaded C word had ever been mentioned, Macmillan helped me a lot and were on hand throughout the entire process.

"They particularly help with Dr Google, as it’s the worst thing you could do.”

As a result, the Progress With Unity podcast host decided to raise money for the charity by shaving off his hair before the surgery.

Adam said: “Most are done for other people but I thought they’re shaving a bit off anyway, I may as well get rid of the lot.

"To be honest, I’m not sure why I was still going for a boy-band look at 42 anyway!”

He had worked with Macmillan in the past and raised money by taking part in the Great North Run, so decided to set a target of £300 for “braving the shave”.

He set up an online donation page on the night of the surgery and was shocked to see he had raised £1,000 the next morning, with the appeal now passing £3,000.

Adam said: “It’s been such a humbling experience seeing the donations coming in, some of them being off people I’ve not spoken to in 10 years.

“I never thought that something like this would give me such a boost during my recovery, I can’t believe it.”