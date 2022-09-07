Wigan's hospital trust honours staff who have spent decades working for NHS
Staff who have spent decades working for the NHS were recognised during an awards ceremony.
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) held its 39th annual long service awards ceremony to honour staff who have devoted 20, 30, 40 and even 50 years to working in healthcare.
Chairman Mark Jones said: “It was an absolute privilege to be asked to present the awards and to thank long-serving colleagues for their continuous hard work and commitment to WWL.”
Jeanette Alker, a housekeeper on Wigan Infirmary’s community assessment unit who has done 30 years of service, said: “I love the patient contact I get from the ward environment, being able to help others, and all the friends and colleagues I’ve met over the years. My job is really varied and I love it.”
Carolyn Parkinson, neonatal outreach sister on the neonatal unit, was recognised for 40 years of service.
She said: “My favourite thing about my job is making a difference to infants and families, and I’ve seen many positive outcomes and made life-long friends from colleagues over the years.”
Orthopaedic practitioner Hayley Molyneux received an award for 20 years of NHS service.
Alison Balson, chief people officer and executive lead for long service awards, said: “We know that creating a positive working environment and investing in the health and well-being of our colleagues will enable us to achieve the very best and compassionate care for our patients and community.
“That’s why we will continue to prioritise what really matters to our staff to help improve the working lives of our colleagues through the Our Family, Our Future, Our Focus staff engagement programme.”