Wigan's hospitals and town halls turn blue to celebrate 75 years of the NHS
On the evening of Wednesday July 5 – precisely 75 years since the National Health Service was founded – landmarks across the North West glowed.
A spokesman for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “WWL has much to celebrate this year, what with the 150th birthday of the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital celebrating its 90th birthday, WWL Hospital Radio’s 50th and the Hanover unit at Leigh Infirmary being 10 years old, so it was wonderful to celebrate the NHS turning 75 too.
"Each of our hospital sites – at Wigan, Leigh and Wrightington – were lit up. We were proud to be joining other trusts up and down the country coming together to celebrate this landmark event.