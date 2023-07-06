Wigan's hospitals and town halls turn blue to celebrate 75 years of the NHS

On the evening of Wednesday July 5 – precisely 75 years since the National Health Service was founded – landmarks across the North West glowed.

Among them were the borough’s hospitals and Wigan and Leigh town halls.

Leigh Infirmary illuminated in blue in celebration of the NHS's 75th anniversary

A spokesman for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “WWL has much to celebrate this year, what with the 150th birthday of the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital celebrating its 90th birthday, WWL Hospital Radio’s 50th and the Hanover unit at Leigh Infirmary being 10 years old, so it was wonderful to celebrate the NHS turning 75 too.