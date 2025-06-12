Wigan actress Kym Marsh has spoken on the heart-breaking moment her late father told her that his health battle was “one I can't beat.”

The Coronation Street star has opened up about her father's diagnosis with advanced prostate cancer and his passing, in hopes of keeping his legacy alive and raising awareness during Men’s Health Week, which runs from Monday, June 9 to Sunday, June 15.

Dave Marsh passed away aged 78, three years after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He went public with his diagnosis in 2021 on BBC’s Morning Live, appearing alongside his daughter Kym and wife Pauline to help other men recognise symptoms and seek medical advice.

Kym Marsh with her dad David

In a later appearance on the show, Kym and her parents provided an update, revealing that Dave’s cancer had spread to his bones.

She shared at the time that they were taking things “day by day.”

Tragically, on January 12, 2024, it was announced that Dave had passed away at home, surrounded by family.

Kym and her parents appeared on BBC's Morning Live to speak about David's diagnosis in 2021

Kym said: "My dad had had various health issues over the years, but I remember him turning to me and saying ‘this is one I can’t beat’…and that was kind of a blow really.

"My dad’s diagnosis came quite late so by the time they found out that he had it, it had already spread into his bones. To see dad in that state was really heart-breaking.

"Unfortunately, it was too late for my dad and although he was treatable at the time, he was incurable.

"It was a matter of finding treatments to prolong his life and making him as comfortable as possible."

Kym, the youngest of four siblings, described her dad as her “hero” and a constant source of support throughout her life.

In his final days, loved ones took turns sitting by his bedside, ensuring he was never alone.

The 48-year-old added: "My dad was my hero.

"He used to call me a shadow because from being a very little girl, I followed him around and worshipped my dad. We were extremely close.

"When I started singing, he was very, very supportive and would take me to my rehearsals and when I started singing in pubs and clubs he would come and do all the music for me and essentially be my roadie.

"As a family, we did come together and and create this solid unit.

"We did a rota where we would all sit by his bedside and talk about his life, tell jokes and play his music.

"Even in his final week, he was telling us jokes. Even when he was on all sorts of medication, he was still trying to make us laugh to try and make us feel better. He was just the most incredible man with the biggest heart."

In his memory, Kym will join her family at Prostate Cancer UK’s March for Men in Battersea Park, London, on Saturday, June 14, to help raise awareness and honour Dave’s wish to help others.

The charity is urging men to assess their risk by using its 30-second online risk checker, as prostate cancer is now the most common cancer among men in the UK.

Despite its high prevalence, there is still no national screening program.

Before his passing, Dave was vocal about his desire to break the silence around men’s health, encouraging others to talk openly about symptoms and seek testing — a message Kym is now determined to continue sharing.

She said: "After we found out about his illness, dad was very adamant that he wanted to leave a legacy behind.

"It was dad’s desire to get his message out and to help as many people as possible not be in his position, and to change the outcome for those that were still at a position where they were able to be saved and cured.

"He said that people shouldn’t be embarrassed and shouldn’t ignore symptoms, because if you’ve got symptoms for the amount of time it takes to have a simple test, it’s worth everything because it could mean the difference between life and death.

"Prostate Cancer UK told us that a lot of people were coming forward and making inquiries and clicking the links to the website because of my dad’s courage and desire to help. It showed us that actually sharing stories does really make a difference."