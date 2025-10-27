Wigan’s hospital bosses made more than £1m from charging patients and staff to park in the year to March, new figures show

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures released by NHS England show Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching NHS Hospitals Foundation Trust received around £1.3 million from parking charges across its various sites.

This was made up of £712,000 from charging patients and visitors, and £590,000 from staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, trusts received £271 million from parking charges, a 12 per cent increase on 2023-24.

WWL made more than £1m in parking charges

At WWL income from parking increased by 16 per cent from £1.1 million a year earlier.

The GMB union, which represents many NHS staff, said it was "perverse and grotesque" to force them to pay to park at work.

Brian Morton, associate director for employment relations at the Royal College of Nursing, said: "For nursing staff, the cost of parking takes too much of their pay.

"Staff are having to pay to park at work and can even be hit with fines when they stay late caring for their patients. This simply cannot be right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff work around the clock to be there for their patients – and working odd shift times, means using public transport is not always possible.

"Trust leaders must do more to provide free parking for staff and not leave them out of pocket just for coming to work."

The data also shows the cost of administering NHS car parks rose by nine per cent, a slower rate than the income they generated.

Nationally, the NHS spent £84 million administering parking, giving it a total net income of £187 million.

Managing parking cost WWL a total of £570,000, meaning overall it gave it a net income of £732,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Wilde, national officer at the GMB said: "When the charges have risen faster that the cost of maintaining the car parks, it looks like the worst kind of profiteering.

"Health workers deal with punishing workloads and chronic understaffing – they need help and support.

"Paying to park while performing vital, lifesaving work feels like the ultimate kick in the teeth."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said local trusts are responsible for car parking space numbers, rates for parking and charging methods, but all parking charges should be "reasonable for the local area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "Free parking is available for those in greatest need, including all NHS staff who work overnight.

"While hospital car park charges are the responsibility of individual NHS trusts, we expect all charges to be reasonable and in line with the local area".