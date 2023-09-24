Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jasmin Lyon, 20, moved into the ground-floor property in Scholes last October with her partner Aiden Gerrard, 21. Since then, she claims the flat has become riddled with damp and mould.

This has led to her having to discard furniture while the couple are forced to sleep on a mattress on the floor. She also said she had had to give up her job as the situation was affecting her mental health, while the conditions have left her feeling constantly ill.

She said: "When we moved in, there was already mould in the cupboards. We had no boiler for three months but the amount of furniture we have had to throw away is unbelievable.

"We don't have a bed and have to sleep on a mattress. We've also got rid of two sofas, and all our clothes are in carrier bags. We've reported it to the council who sent a painter and decorator who just painted over the mould.

"There are multiple jobs that need doing in the flat, over 25 in all. I'm constantly ill with not being able to breathe properly.

"I just want somewhere where I'm not feeling ill all the time

In addition to her problems with damp and mould in the flat, Jasmin said she had also had to call in the police after suffering attempted break-ins and "drug dealers" arguing and fighting outside her front door.

She added: "There's not a break. There's something every single day and I don't feel safe.

"I've even had people claiming to be Wigan Council employees knocking on my door at 10pm."

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We are currently liaising with the tenant to address the repair work issues at this property, but due to an ongoing legal process we are unable to comment further at this stage.

“We encourage tenants to report repair work which may be needed online via their housing account (https://housingonline.wigan.gov.uk/) and we are committed to working with all of our tenants to ensure any repairs are carried out as soon as possible.