Woman claims mould and damp at her council flat are making her ‘constantly ill’

A young woman claims her council flat is making her ill and affecting her mental health but her cries for help are being ignored.
By Alan Weston
Published 24th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Jasmin Lyon, 20, moved into the ground-floor property in Scholes last October with her partner Aiden Gerrard, 21. Since then, she claims the flat has become riddled with damp and mould.

This has led to her having to discard furniture while the couple are forced to sleep on a mattress on the floor. She also said she had had to give up her job as the situation was affecting her mental health, while the conditions have left her feeling constantly ill.

She said: "When we moved in, there was already mould in the cupboards. We had no boiler for three months but the amount of furniture we have had to throw away is unbelievable.

Jasmin Lyon and partner Aiden Gerrard have been living in a damp flat in Scholes, Wigan, for a year. Their property is mouldy and their health is suffering. Pictured with a new part of trainers which went mouldy in the shoebox because of the conditions in the accommodation.
Jasmin Lyon and partner Aiden Gerrard have been living in a damp flat in Scholes, Wigan, for a year. Their property is mouldy and their health is suffering. Pictured with a new part of trainers which went mouldy in the shoebox because of the conditions in the accommodation.
"We don't have a bed and have to sleep on a mattress. We've also got rid of two sofas, and all our clothes are in carrier bags. We've reported it to the council who sent a painter and decorator who just painted over the mould.

"There are multiple jobs that need doing in the flat, over 25 in all. I'm constantly ill with not being able to breathe properly.

"I just want somewhere where I'm not feeling ill all the time

Jasmin Lyon and Aiden Gerrard's sofa covered in mould
Jasmin Lyon and Aiden Gerrard's sofa covered in mould
In addition to her problems with damp and mould in the flat, Jasmin said she had also had to call in the police after suffering attempted break-ins and "drug dealers" arguing and fighting outside her front door.

She added: "There's not a break. There's something every single day and I don't feel safe.

"I've even had people claiming to be Wigan Council employees knocking on my door at 10pm."

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We are currently liaising with the tenant to address the repair work issues at this property, but due to an ongoing legal process we are unable to comment further at this stage.

Mould on the skirting boards
Mould on the skirting boards

“We encourage tenants to report repair work which may be needed online via their housing account (https://housingonline.wigan.gov.uk/) and we are committed to working with all of our tenants to ensure any repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

“If any of our tenants have an emergency repair or an urgent repair issue out of hours, they should call 01942 489005.”

Related topics:ScholesWigan Council