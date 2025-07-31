Wigan will be one of the first places in the country to offer the MenB vaccine to prevent the sexually-transmitted disease gonorrhoea, as part of a world-first national vaccination programme, starts tomorrow (August 1).

The vaccine roll-out follows a record high of 85,000 gonorrhoea cases diagnosed in England in 2024 – three times higher than in 2012 – with over 4,000 of those cases in Greater Manchester alone.

The MenB vaccine (called Bexsero), also referred to as 4CMenB, is already used to protect against a type of bacteria that can cause meningitis.

This bacteria is closely related to the one that causes the STI, and research shows that the vaccine can also help protect against gonorrhoea.

Reducing the risk of catching gonorrhoea by up to 40 per cent as well as helping slow the spread of strains that are becoming harder to treat with antibiotics.

Two doses are needed at least four weeks apart, and it takes at least two weeks from the second dose for your body to produce antibodies to give a good level of protection.

However, those vaccinated will still need to use a condom during sex to be fully protected against gonorrhoea and other STIs.

Gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) passed on through sex and, if not treated, can cause serious health problems such as infections in the eyes, testicles or prostate.

It is the second most diagnosed STI in England, but not everyone gets symptoms – which include a burning pain when you urinate, fluid or discharge coming out of your genitals, and pain in your testicles or lower abdomen.

Symptoms usually start around two weeks after infection, but an infected person may have no symptoms and still transmit the infection.

Those eligible for the MenB vaccine include gay and bisexual men who have had more than one partner in the last three months, or who have recently been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection, as well as other people with a similar high risk.

People who are eligible can contact their local sexual health clinic who will advise how to get the vaccine – this might be through a booked appointment, or during a routine visit.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for NHS Greater Manchester, Jim Ritchie said: “It’s amazing to be part of the launch of a world-first vaccination for gonorrhoea and shows what huge steps are being taken in sexual health. Not only is it protecting individuals, it’s also helping to prevent the spread of infection and to reduce the rising rates of antibiotic resistant strains of gonorrhoea.

“Although gonorrhoea is a common STI, it doesn’t make it any less serious as they can have a major impact on your health and that of your sexual partners. That’s why the introduction of this vaccine programme is so important for helping to keep people safe. In addition to regular testing and using protection, like condoms, to maintain good sexual health and preventing the spread of STIs, including gonorrhoea.

“I would urge anyone in Greater Manchester who is eligible for the MenB vaccine for gonorrhoea to make sure they take up the offer as soon as they can.”

Those eligible for the MenB vaccine can also access mpox, hepatitis A and B, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations at the same time when attending their gonorrhoea vaccine appointment.

The roll-out begins tomorrow with full availability across all providers by Monday September 1. Vaccines will be available during existing appointments and some providers will also be doing bookable vaccine clinics. Check your nearest clinic’s website or give them a call to find out how to get the vaccine.

To find your nearest sexual health clinic in Wigan visit locala.org.uk/services/sexual-health/

For more information about the MenB vaccination against gonorrhoea visit: MenB vaccination against gonorrhoea | Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership

For more information on sexual health services and testing in Greater Manchester, visit: Find a sexual health clinic - NHS