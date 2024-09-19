Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tens of thousands of patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wigan’s hospitals in July – and the figures are still rising.

The Prime Minister has said the NHS must "reform or die" as the Government publishes a major report on its future.

NHS England figures show 57,522 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) at the end of July – up from 56,716 in June, and 54,909 in July 2023.

Of those, 2,835 (five per cent) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at WWL facilities was 15 weeks at the end of July – the same as in June.

Nationally, 7.62 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of July – unchanged from the end of June.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has today said there will be no more money for the NHS without reform.

Addressing the King’s Fund annual conference in London, the Prime Minister said he would "accept the challenge" of fixing the NHS but warned it would be "measured in years, not months".

Sir Keir was responding to a damning report from surgeon and former health minister Lord Darzi, which lays bare the problems in the health service.

The rapid review, carried out in nine weeks, says the health service "is in critical condition, but its vital signs are strong".

It sets out widespread issues, including a failure to cut waits in A&E, missed targets for treatment and cancer care, alongside low productivity in hospitals despite investment in staffing.

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in July – the same as in June.

At Wigan hospitals, 9,446 patients were waiting for one of 14 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 2,179 (23 per cent) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures show cancer patients at WWL hospitals are not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS states 85 per cent of cancer patients with an urgent referral should start treatment within 62 days.

But NHS England data shows just 64 per cent of cancer patients urgently referred to the Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Trust in July began treatment within two months of their referral.

That was down from both 72 per cent in June, and 79 per cent in July 2023.

Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at think tank the Health Foundation, said: "Lord Darzi’s diagnosis and the new figures published today lay bare the consequences of a decade of underinvestment in the NHS and the immense challenge for the new Government in reversing the NHS’ decline."

Mr Gardner added: "We need to shift more resources towards primary care and community-based services, NHS buildings and equipment must be modernised, and technology must be harnessed to improve care for patients. Only then will we make the NHS fit for the future."

Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s acute network, warned "positive signs of progress could easily be lost" in winter.

"These figures reinforce just how much pressure the NHS is under and just how hard staff are working to improve performance and provide the best care possible for patients," he said.