Young people in Wigan are being urged to get vaccinated amid rising cases of measles.

Health leaders in the region are calling on 16 to 25-year-olds to catch up on missed doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) jab when the next phase of the vaccination campaign starts this week.

The NHS will send letters and texts to around 450,000 people aged 16 to 25 in the North West inviting them to have the vaccination at a pharmacy or their GP practice.

MMR vaccine

It follows a drive earlier this year to get more children aged five to 11 protected with the MMR vaccine, with uptake of both doses in that age group significantly lower than the World Health Organisation target of 95 per cent coverage with two doses by five years.

The North West was the first place in the country to start offering the MMR vaccine in some community pharmacies and the offer is now being extended to include all eligible people aged five to 25.

The NHS in the North West is also expanding the number of pharmacies offering the vaccine to make it easier for people to get the jab.

People will be able to walk into participating pharmacies or phone to make an appointment.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, regional director of commissioning at NHS England – North West, said: “With cases of measles rising in the North West and nationally, it’s so important that young people have both doses of the MMR vaccine.

“Historically there has been lower uptake of the vaccine in the 16 to 25 age group, but the NHS has seen evidence that these people are more likely to get seriously ill with measles and are more likely to be hospitalised.

“The MMR vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself, so I would urge anyone aged 16 to 25 who has not had both doses to find their nearest pharmacy offering the MMR vaccine or contact their GP surgery for an appointment.”

Measles is very infectious and spreads very quickly if people are not up-to-date with the MMR vaccine.

If you are unsure if you have had one or both doses of the MMR vaccine, check on the NHS app or contact your GP surgery.