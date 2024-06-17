Family of Wigan man critically injured in town centre crash thanks wellwishers
And they say that the man’s condition remains critical after Friday’s horror collision with a car in Ashton town centre but have praised the medics caring for him.
Police are appealing for witnesses and film footage of the incident involving the pedestrian and a silver Karoq Skoda which mounted the kerb outside the Ashtan Tanning Lounge in Ashton-in-Makerfield and hit him on Friday June 14.
A distressed pensioner was reported to have told witnesses that he passed out at the wheel of his car and careered onto the pavement on Wigan Road.
It later emerged that the victim suffered leg and hip injuries, but, most seriously, a bleed on the brain which prompted intensive care unit doctors to put him into an induced coma.
Now relatives have provided a few further details via local councillor Danny Fletcher.
He wrote on social media: “Update from family of the individual seriously hurt on Friday night in Ashton centre.
“They would like to thank the Ashton community for their concern and best wishes. He is in excellent hands, but still in a critical state.
"Family taking things hour by hour and praying for a swift recovery.”
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “At 5.09pm on Friday June 14, we were called to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Ashton-in-Makerfield.
“A silver Karoq Skoda travelling eastbound along Wigan Road from the junction of Bryn Road crossed the centre line entering the Westbound carriageway before colliding with a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, 50-year-old man from Wigan, was struck while standing on a footpath outside of a business.
"Emergency services transported him to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition.
“No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.
“Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
“They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.”
Anyone with details should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 2527 of 14/06/2024.