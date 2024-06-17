Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Loved ones of a Wigan 50-year-old fighting for his life in hospital after a rush hour crash have thanked the public for their kind wishes.

And they say that the man’s condition remains critical after Friday’s horror collision with a car in Ashton town centre but have praised the medics caring for him.

Police are appealing for witnesses and film footage of the incident involving the pedestrian and a silver Karoq Skoda which mounted the kerb outside the Ashtan Tanning Lounge in Ashton-in-Makerfield and hit him on Friday June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A distressed pensioner was reported to have told witnesses that he passed out at the wheel of his car and careered onto the pavement on Wigan Road.

The Ashtan Tanning Lounge outside which the terrible accident took place

It later emerged that the victim suffered leg and hip injuries, but, most seriously, a bleed on the brain which prompted intensive care unit doctors to put him into an induced coma.

Now relatives have provided a few further details via local councillor Danny Fletcher.

He wrote on social media: “Update from family of the individual seriously hurt on Friday night in Ashton centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They would like to thank the Ashton community for their concern and best wishes. He is in excellent hands, but still in a critical state.

"Family taking things hour by hour and praying for a swift recovery.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “At 5.09pm on Friday June 14, we were called to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

“A silver Karoq Skoda travelling eastbound along Wigan Road from the junction of Bryn Road crossed the centre line entering the Westbound carriageway before colliding with a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pedestrian, 50-year-old man from Wigan, was struck while standing on a footpath outside of a business.

"Emergency services transported him to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

“No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

“Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with details should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 2527 of 14/06/2024.

Information can also be shared using our LiveChat function on our website: www.gmp.police.uk or via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.