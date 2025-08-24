Wigan walkers and cyclists can now enjoy longer treks without finding themselves up to their knees in mud after a major towpath makeover.

West Lancashire Borough Council and the Canal and River Trust are encouraging residents and visitors to explore the borough’s beautiful waterways following significant improvements to the path alongside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal between Appley Bridge and Parbold.

The local authority teamed up with the trust to complete the work.

Previously difficult for people to use in wet weather due to muddy conditions, the historic towpath has been transformed into a high-quality, all-weather, accessible route for everyone to enjoy all year round and means that those trekking along the canal from Wigan Pier can keep heading North West in comfort after crossing the borough boundary.

The enhanced 3.5km long and between 2m and 2.5m wide towpath now offers improved connections between the two picturesque villages of Parbold, encouraging more active travel and outdoor activity.

Additional work included vegetation removal and structural repairs to the towpath bank.

The project was made possible thanks to council through £385,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and £107,371 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Coun Gareth Dowling, deputy leader and lead member for planning and community safety, said: “We're delighted to see this part of the project completed and for residents from across West Lancashire and beyond to now be able to use this section of the towpath for walking, taking their dogs out for a walk, cycling with families and friends and enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

"Working with the Canal and River Trust over many years, West Lancashire Borough Council has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds into towpath upgrades right along its stretch through our borough and we've seen huge benefits in that time."

Rebecca Mason, enterprise manager at the waterways charity, said: “Our charity works to keep the historic Leeds and Liverpool Canal navigable for boats and available for local people to use and get close to nature.

"We’re delighted to see the improvements along the canal completed.

"It is a great example of working with our partners to make a real difference for the local community in West Lancashire.”

Improvements were made two years ago to the towpath between Beech Hill and Appley Bridge.