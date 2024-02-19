Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Park Lane Unitarian Chapel on Wigan Road, Bryn, is inviting members of the public to come to the money-spinning event on Saturday March 2 between 10am and 1pm.

There will be various stalls, including those selling cakes, bric-a-brac and books. A raffle will be held and refreshments are available.

Park Lane Chapel

Admission is free, as is the on-site parking.

And there is the bonus of visitors being able to look round the beautiful chapel itself which dates back to the 17th century.