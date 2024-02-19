News you can trust since 1853
Attic sale to be held at historic Wigan chapel

One of Wigan’s oldest buildings is hosting an attic sale to help pay for its running costs.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Park Lane Unitarian Chapel on Wigan Road, Bryn, is inviting members of the public to come to the money-spinning event on Saturday March 2 between 10am and 1pm.

There will be various stalls, including those selling cakes, bric-a-brac and books. A raffle will be held and refreshments are available.

Park Lane Chapel
Admission is free, as is the on-site parking.

And there is the bonus of visitors being able to look round the beautiful chapel itself which dates back to the 17th century.

All proceeds go to chapel funds.

