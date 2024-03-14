Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every Neet O’Week is described as an "irresistible romp back to the quintessential good old days of Wigan life" and will appeal to all those with a passion for darts and yesteryear.

The debut novella by Wigan-born and bred author James Walton, it is written in his trademark local dialect and offers a peek into a world inaccessible to many, reflecting on life as a working-class lad, the importance of friendship and, ultimately, the temptations of fame.

Wigan author James Walton

It features a medley of characters who are brought together to paint an unforgettable picture of feeling stuck, working down the chip shop, the camaraderie of the social club and family connections.

But the publishers said the "cherry on the top" was James's decision to write in authentic "local" speech.

The hero of the book, Jimmy Stott, feels stuck in the mundanity of life. Working in a Wigan chip shop and feeling a little lost in life, he gets his kicks from nights at the local social club playing his beloved darts under the watchful eye of his faithful grandad.

However a transformative change is on the cards. With Jimmy's dart playing prowess noticed by some of the sport’s movers and shakers, does he have what it takes to make it big in the darts’ world?