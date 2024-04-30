Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of a group of hostile youths on Winstanley Road in Billinge, Wigan, at around 7pm on Friday, April 26.

The incident attracted wide attention on social media after it happened. Unconfirmed reports said the victim was stabbed after he approached the youths and asked them to move because they were on his land.

According to one report: “One of the youths went for him. If it wasn't for the victim’s quick thinking the knife would have gone straight in his heart.”

It is believed the incident took place close to the Orrell Water Park nature reserve, on Lodge Road.

A GMP spokesperson said: “It has been established that a man in his 60s was stabbed in the arm, thankfully only receiving minor injuries.

“A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and has since been bailed pending further investigation.