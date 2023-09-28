Competition for free VIP tickets for Wigan Casino anniversary spectacular
An outdoor exhibition on the very last all-nighter at the iconic music venue, eight years after it first opened its doors in 1973, can be seen at Standishgate. There is also another council-run exhibition featuring various art in the old WH Smith space in the town centre.
But the main celebration will be taking part at the Robin Park Arena, with a whole weekend of events taking place on October 21 and 22 – and the organisers, through Wigan Today, are offering 10 pairs of VIP tickets worth £400 for both nights.
The event will be hosted by original Wigan Casino DJ and founder of the all-nighters, Russ Winstanley. It will also feature live performances from Paul Stuart Davies, Johnny Boy, and Reflectionz.
In addition, there will be a live dance workshop and an “incredible” line-up of DJs.
Tickets for both days are £25, but you could be going there for free as a VIP guest by correctly answering the following question: What date was the very first Casino all-nighter?
Winners will also receive a gold souvenir 50th Anniversary Casino membership card.
To be in with a chance of winning, send your replies by no later than October 10 to: [email protected]