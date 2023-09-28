News you can trust since 1853
Competition for free VIP tickets for Wigan Casino anniversary spectacular

The 50th anniversary celebrations for Wigan Casino are now in full swing.
By Alan Weston
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Photographs of the last Northern Soul night at Wigan Casino in 1981, now on display in an outdoor exhibition on StandishgatePhotographs of the last Northern Soul night at Wigan Casino in 1981, now on display in an outdoor exhibition on Standishgate
Photographs of the last Northern Soul night at Wigan Casino in 1981, now on display in an outdoor exhibition on Standishgate

An outdoor exhibition on the very last all-nighter at the iconic music venue, eight years after it first opened its doors in 1973, can be seen at Standishgate. There is also another council-run exhibition featuring various art in the old WH Smith space in the town centre.

But the main celebration will be taking part at the Robin Park Arena, with a whole weekend of events taking place on October 21 and 22 – and the organisers, through Wigan Today, are offering 10 pairs of VIP tickets worth £400 for both nights.

Major comic con featuring a host of big and small screen celebrities
The event will be hosted by original Wigan Casino DJ and founder of the all-nighters, Russ Winstanley. It will also feature live performances from Paul Stuart Davies, Johnny Boy, and Reflectionz.

In addition, there will be a live dance workshop and an “incredible” line-up of DJs.

Tickets for both days are £25, but you could be going there for free as a VIP guest by correctly answering the following question: What date was the very first Casino all-nighter?

Winners will also receive a gold souvenir 50th Anniversary Casino membership card.

To be in with a chance of winning, send your replies by no later than October 10 to: [email protected]

