Photographs of the last Northern Soul night at Wigan Casino in 1981, now on display in an outdoor exhibition on Standishgate

An outdoor exhibition on the very last all-nighter at the iconic music venue, eight years after it first opened its doors in 1973, can be seen at Standishgate. There is also another council-run exhibition featuring various art in the old WH Smith space in the town centre.

But the main celebration will be taking part at the Robin Park Arena, with a whole weekend of events taking place on October 21 and 22 – and the organisers, through Wigan Today, are offering 10 pairs of VIP tickets worth £400 for both nights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be hosted by original Wigan Casino DJ and founder of the all-nighters, Russ Winstanley. It will also feature live performances from Paul Stuart Davies, Johnny Boy, and Reflectionz.

In addition, there will be a live dance workshop and an “incredible” line-up of DJs.

Tickets for both days are £25, but you could be going there for free as a VIP guest by correctly answering the following question: What date was the very first Casino all-nighter?

Winners will also receive a gold souvenir 50th Anniversary Casino membership card.