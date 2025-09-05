The fascinating history of Wigan is set to come under the spotlight once again during Heritage Open Days 2025

This year’s celebration takes place between Friday, September 12 and Sunday, September 21, with a whole host of tours, talks and events happening across the borough.

Heritage Open Days sees some of Wigan’s most fascinating buildings open to the public for free as part of the nationwide event.

St James with St Thomas Church is one of the venues taking part in Heritage Open Days

The festival showcases sites that are not usually open to the public or would otherwise charge an entry fee.

Among the Wigan venues taking part are Wigan Museum, Ince Cemetery and The Brick Community Stadium.

Heritage Open Days are managed nationally by the National Trust, with financial support from People’s Postcode Lottery and Historic England.

It is England’s biggest and most popular voluntary cultural event, with millions of visitors taking part last year.

This year sees the biggest programme in the festival’s 31-year history, with more than 5,800 events, including a wide range of places that usually charge entry fees, free sites that put on extra special events for the festival, and access to many places that are not usually open to the public.

Whether you are a seasoned explorer or a first-time visitor, organisers say there is something for everyone.

Liam Montgomery, marketing and projects manager, said: “2025 is set to offer the most ambitious and wide-reaching Heritage Open Days programme yet, and it’s brimming with great things to do.

“Whether it’s well-known landmarks and hidden architectural gems or community-led talks and immersive experiences, the sheer diversity of places and stories on offer is extraordinary.

"It’s a testament to the passion and dedication of local organisers and volunteers who make this celebration of our shared heritage possible.”

Some of the highlights in Wigan are:

King Street revealed: discover 200 years of Wigan’s King Street through an exhibition of vibrant new paintings, original poems and a presentation by Wigan Local History and Heritage Society;

Ince heritage tour: a guided heritage tour revealing the hidden history and heritage of Ince; and

St James’ with St Thomas’ Church: church tour with bell-ringing experience

For the full listings and booking information, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.