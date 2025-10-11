A Wigan author’s new spy novel was inspired by one of the town’s most courageous wartime heroines.

Frank Malley’s historical fiction book, The Singing Spy, is based on the exploits of Margery Booth, a Wigan girl who left the coalfields and cotton mills of Lancashire in the 1930s to become a prima donna, singing regularly at the Berlin State Opera in the run-up to World War Two.

Having married an academic and assumed German citizenship, Booth, who was born in Hodges Street, Wigan, was trusted by the Nazis to sing at prisoner of war camps, where she was recruited by British intelligence to smuggle out vital information concealed in her underwear.

She became known to MI6 as the “knicker spy,” but her exploits have largely gone unheralded because she was wrongly thought in some quarters to be a Nazi sympathiser.

Frank Malley with his new book The Singing Spy and the Margery Booth plaque at the Queen's Hall in Wigan

Malley’s book relates the suspense and terror of life in Berlin at the time and the extraordinary bravery of those, such as Booth, prepared to work as secret agents at the epicentre of the Nazi regime.

A former reporter on the old Wigan Post and Chronicle in the early 1980s, Malley said: “I came across Margery’s story by chance when a women’s group posted her details on the old Twitter platform. It struck me that I had walked past her family’s house in Hodges Street on numerous occasions as a youngster, oblivious to the fact that a real war hero once lived there.

“I researched her story and decided to flesh out the details Margery could never tell because she was constrained by the Official Secrets’ Act. In my novel, her name is changed to Helena Schulz and some details and timings have been altered to aid dramatic flow, but essentially it remains Margery’s inspiring story, down to her arrest and torture by the Gestapo, and her dramatic escape from Germany, after which her testimony helped indict traitors such as William Joyce, aka Lord Haw Haw, at the Old Bailey in 1946.

“Margery’s real tragedy is that she was never allowed to tell her story publicly which meant her family shunned her, believing her to be a Nazi sympathiser. When she returned to England she was confined to a safe house in Bayswater before emigrating to New York. She never sang again and died of throat cancer in 1952 at the age of 46.”

Margery Booth wearing a specially-made dress by Hardy Amies singing at Genshagen camp in 1944

In recent years there has been a renewed campaign to gain national recognition for Booth’s exploits, but to date Wigan’s Notre Society have had the only success, securing a blue plaque memorial mounted on the wall of the Queen’s Hall in Market Street, where the opera star sang in 1935.

Janet Williams, Queen’s Hall manageress, said: “It is a truly fascinating story. I point out the plaque to all our visitors when we do tours, and everyone seems really interested in Margery’s life.”

Malley is the author of six novels and three non-fiction books since becoming a freelance writer, following a career as a columnist with the Daily Express and chief sports writer with the Press Association in London.

The Singing Spy is available from Amazon in ebook and paperback formats and an author book signing is planned at the Queen’s Hall in the near future.