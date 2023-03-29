News you can trust since 1853
Do you remember these Wigan shops?

We recently published some pictures of Wigan shops taken in the 1970s and had a great response from readers. So here are some more. Do you remember these stores and those who ran and worked in them?

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO: Wigan 1970s

Manageress, Kathleen Roden, left, and shop assistant, Barabara Tate, inside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which was due to close in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade.

Manageress, Kathleen Roden, left, and shop assistant, Barabara Tate, inside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which was due to close in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade. Photo: Frank Orrell

A new pie shop opens on Market Street, Wigan, on Tuesday 14th of February 1978.

A new pie shop opens on Market Street, Wigan, on Tuesday 14th of February 1978. Photo: Frank Orrell

Shop assistant, Barbara Tate, left, and manageress, Kathleen Roden, outside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which was due to close in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade.

Shop assistant, Barbara Tate, left, and manageress, Kathleen Roden, outside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which was due to close in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade. Photo: Frank Orrell

Roy Hurst, who for many years had a record stall in Wigan Market hall, pictured here, in 1976.

Roy Hurst, who for many years had a record stall in Wigan Market hall, pictured here, in 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan