Do you remember these Wigan shops?

Manageress, Kathleen Roden, left, and shop assistant, Barabara Tate, inside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which was due to close in January 1974.
The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade. Photo: Frank Orrell
