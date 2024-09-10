A feature-length film about the history of Wigan’s St Wilfrid’s Church has been released to raise much-needed funds for the building’s upkeep.

The two-hour, professionally produced documentary follows the fascinating tour of the historic, Grade I-listed building and its intriguing contents through its 85-year-old guide Joe Bazeley, who has a life-long association with the Standish church.

The parish church is almost 500 years old and is bound up with the history of the village and the aristocratic Standish family, with the film, titled In the Heart Of Standish – St Wilfrid’s, detailing the stories and personalities who have shaped it.

The film was premiered to 120 people in Standish Parish Hall and is now available to watch on YouTube, with a request to those who watch it that a donation be made to the church’s Save Standish Spire fund, which is raising money for the renovation of the church spire, in need of urgent repairs costing around £500,000.

The film – which was launched at the start of Heritage Open Days week – was commissioned and funded by Standish Voice neighbourhood forum and directed by Majed Sena who led a production team, with much of the film-makers’ time given free of charge. It includes footage of the church choir and the bellringers, as well as the building’s architecture and artwork.

Rev Andrew Holliday, Rector of St Wilfrid’s CE Church, said: “We are so pleased to be able to release this film, which celebrates our wonderful church. There is so much history at St Wilfrid’s and we are delighted to share it with others.

“Joe is a very engaging and knowledgeable guide and he puts over the many, fascinating stories associated with our church and the village in such and entertaining way. We are hoping people far and wide will watch the film and help us to raise the funds to maintain the church for future generations.”

Filming the church choir

The film includes descriptions of how the original parish church was 50 years ahead of its time when it was built in 1584; how battles and monarchs shaped those commemorated inside the church; and how the aristocratic Standish family and possibly American Pilgrim Father Myles Standish worshipped there – all with fascinating details of village life from medieval times to the present day.

Standish Voice vice chair Paul Ogden said: “Joe’s church tour is truly captivating and we knew we needed to commit it to film so that more people could enjoy it. We were lucky to engage a great group of film-makers keen to capture this amazing building and its history in a highly professional documentary. We are grateful to them and to everyone who co-operated in creating the film.

“We hope it can help to raise vital funds for the church, to ensure it remains as the historic centrepiece to our village.”

St Wilfrid’s is the only Grade I-listed building in the whole of Wigan borough.

Filming tour guide Joe Bazeley in the historic church's chancel

You can watch the documentary on Standish Voice’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/IBGt-DnzYP8

You can donate to the church’s spire appeal here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/save-standish-spire