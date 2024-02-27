Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The history festival on April 26 and 27 will cover the whole spectrum of the town’s history, from the earliest time of the Romans right up to the present.

The event will feature a temporary pop-up cinema and a lecture theatre, along with exhibitions and displays.

The history festival takes place at Wigan Parish church in April (library picture).

Organiser Mervyn Reeves said: "We have a whole range of displays which will be staffed by experts showing the history of Wigan from its earliest known settlement right up to the present day.

"There will be plenty to see, handle and hear about with a cinema running throughout the two days from 10 to 4 and speakers during the whole period.

"Entrance is free. It will also provide an opportunity to see the church with a guide if needed."