Wigan dealt with a record number of fly-tipping incidents last year, new figures show.

Figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs show 2,851 fly-tipping incidents were reported in Wigan in the year to March 2024 – up from 2,300 the year before.

It was the highest level since comparable local records began in 2019-20.

The national number of fly-tipping incidents last year jumped by six per cent and reached the highest figure since 2018-19 with Environment Secretary Steve Reed pledging to "punish rubbish dumpers".

The most common place for fly-tipping to occur was on pavements and roads, accounting for 37 per cent of incidents. Meanwhile, some 60 per cent of cases involved household waste, ranging from black bags of waste to the contents of shed clearances, furniture, and carpets.

Fly-tipping in Wigan was most common on back alleyways (35 per cent), while household waste accounted for 70 per cent of the illegally dumped rubbish reports.

Paul Barton, director for environment at Wigan Council, said: “We know most of our residents take real pride in our borough, which is something we’ve been keen to reinforce and encourage further through our Keep it Clean campaign.

“But while instances of fly-tipping in Wigan Borough are much lower than many other areas of the region, illegally dumped rubbish sadly remains a big challenge for communities – blighting our environment and being costly to clean up.

“Our enforcement officers have the power to fine and prosecute offenders, but we also continue to explore new and innovative ways to step-up our crackdown on fly-tipping incidents, through measures including covert CCTV, stricter checks on waste removal companies, and increased education and awareness – with particular efforts in known hotspot areas.

“We also engage with residents to gather information which will help identify offenders and find long-term solutions to prevent fly-tipping, and this approach has recently earned us recognition for ‘Enforcement Excellence’ at the Keep Britain Tidy Awards.

“All of us have a part to play in protecting our local environment and keeping our communities clean, and we urge any residents who spot an incident of fly-tipping to get in touch with as much information as possible so we can take action where needed.”

Of the 10 GM authorities, Wigan had the third smallest number of fly-tipping incidents at 2,851. Manchester had the highest (13,778), followed by neighbouring boroughs Bolton (7,114) and Salford (6,498).

By contrast, Wigan borough was third on the list of most actions taken against fly-tipping (3,696), behind Manchester and Salford.

Residents are urged to report instances of fly-tipping online at wigan.gov.uk/reportit

Mr Reed said: "Fly-tipping is a disgraceful act which trashes communities and its increase is unacceptable. Communities and businesses shouldn’t have to put up with these crimes."

He pledged the Government will crack down on fly-tipping and "punish rubbish dumpers, forcing them to clean up their mess".

He also said the new Crime and Policing Bill gives ministers the power to issue statutory guidance to councils to drive up fly-tipping enforcement.

The Defra figures also reveal a slight drop in the number of enforcement actions, with fixed-penalty notices dropping five per cent to 63,300 fines last year. This includes 133 notices issued in Wigan.

But Adam Hug, environment spokesman for the Local Government Association, said: "Councils are working tirelessly to counter the thousands of incidents every year and are determined to crack down on the problem."

He warned the penalties from prosecution fail to match the severity of the offences committed.

"We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent," he said.

"Manufacturers should also contribute to the costs to councils of clear-up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in sofas, old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones."