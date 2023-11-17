Haigh Woodland Park Christmas tree switch-on
Anyone interested in going can make a day out of it as the festivities start at 10am with a Christmas Artisan market.
Golborne Brass Band, who regularly play at Haigh, will be in the courtyard playing festive songs for passers-by.
There will be a range of children’s entertainment throughout the day from Father Christmas to a Christmas elf performance and Mother Christmas reading festive stories. The switch-on itself is at 5pm.
Louize Lee, services manager at the woodland park, said “We’re expecting it to be very busy and lots of people to turn up.”
People have taken to social media to share that they are looking forward to the event with comments such as “This will be nice” and “We’ll be heading to this”.
The tree is already up and decorated in preparation for the event. All that’s left to do is switch the lights on.