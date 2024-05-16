Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The famous Parbold Bottle monument has been honoured with its own website.

This important piece of local history was built in 1832 by Parbold quarry workers to celebrate the Great Reform Act.

It was originally called the Reform Pillar but because of its resemblance to a Georgian port bottle it became known locally as the Parbold Bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It sits in splendid isolation in a beautiful position on the side of Parbold Hill, overlooking the Douglas Valley, as a reminder of the hope that being able to vote for the first time, would bring to the quarry workers and their families.

.

It was built on a large plinth and was visible for miles around, but it fell into disrepair and was neglected for many years. In 1958, however, the Bottle was re-built by public subscription.

Ken Lamden, from Make Votes Matter Sefton and West Lancs, the group behind the website, said: “The Bottle is a hidden treasure and deserves to be more widely known.

"We want to encourage people to visit the Bottle and to experience local history first-hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The theme of the website is that democracy is an ongoing process. Our antiquated, unrepresentative voting system is contributing to disillusionment with politics and people are asking why bother voting?

"But there is a better way of doing things. If every vote counted, then Parliament would truly represent the way people voted.