Four people charged after Wigan town centre clampdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were out in force on the evening of Tuesday May 14, responding to complaints of increased disorder, some of it alcohol-related.
A 28-year-old woman from Scholes has been charged with theft. She has also been bailed regarding drug related offences.
A 50-year-old woman has been bailed regarding the offence of driving whilst unfit through drugs and further drug related offences.
A 19-year-old has been bailed following his arrest for drug related offences.
A 60-year-old man from the Scholes area has been charged with a Public Order Offence and Breach of the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO). He was remanded to court.
A 32-year-old man who is of No Fixed Abode, was charged with failure to comply with a court order. He was remanded to court.
A 34-year-old man has been released following his arrest for theft. The investigation remains ongoing.
A 15-year-old boy was released following his arrest for possession of a class B substance, again, the investigation remains ongoing.
A post by GMP Wigan West said: "Since the turn of the year, following a reported increase in ASB, violence and drug related crime, Team 1 from Wigan West Neighbourhood Police Team have been undertaking targeted plain clothed operations throughout Wigan Town Centre and Scholes.
“With the support of Greater Manchester Violence Reduction Unit and council partners, in particular the CCTV unit, we have been able to tackle a number of issues that have been affecting both residents, businesses and visitors who come to Wigan Town Centre and Surrounding area.
“During that time, whilst undertaking this targeted activity, the small group of Officers from Team One NPT have made 23 arrests, undertaken numerous searches and seized an array of items ranging from weapons, drugs and knives.
“The intention is to carry on with the activity over the coming months, utilise a range of powers to our disposal, and continue to take positive action against those who continue to engage in activity that brings misery to others, or causes people to feel uncomfortable when visiting the Town Centre.”