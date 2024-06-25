Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moving and emotional stories have emerged from a project to bring Wigan families closer to their roots.

Held under the auspices of the Brian Boru Irish Club in Ashton, the ancestry project was launched last year and has so far worked with 37 people to build their family trees.

They include Lindsey Aldred, 38, from Abram. She was told there was a family connection to the famous world heavyweight and champion boxer from America, James J Braddock, whose story was immortalised by Russell Crowe in the film Cinderella Man.

Danny Mann, president of the Brian Boru club in Ashton-in-Makerfield, pictured March 2023

With the help of the ancestry project, Lindsey was able to find Braddock in her family tree, the first cousin of her great-grandad, George J Braddock.

The family had Irish roots and they then progressed further to explore those roots.

Another was Danny Stanczyk, 44, from Wigan, who has Irish and Polish heritage. With help from the ancestry project, he was able to trace his Irish roots back to the West of Ireland and discovered that his Polish roots were sadly connected with Auschwitz.

Although this was a sad journey, it gave Danny a unique understanding of his heritage and reconnection with his family history.

The Brian Boru club, in Bryn Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, is the oldest Irish club in the UK

The ancestry project was spearheaded by the Brian Boru club's dedicated community and cultural development officer, Maxine Williams.

She said: "We started our Family Research project at the end of October last year. It has been an amazing success as in just six months, we have worked with 37 people to build their family trees.

"At times, it has been an emotional journey, and it can sometimes raise more questions than answers. So far, between all the trees, we have added 1,949 people, all who have had their names spoken out loud and their places in our heritage acknowledged.

"Thirty-six of the 37 trees have a strong Irish connection, and this adds a strength to our Brian Boru community. Our service has allowed people to access something that was beyond them for many reasons."

She added: "We have taught researching skills and shown how to produce a tree supported with facts and documentation. To have a tree researched to the levels that we do can cost anything from £800 to £1500 per tree when done privately, which confirms that this is an amazing resource for our community.

"Feedback had been positive and encouraging, and thanks go out to all those who continue to support us with this project."

This initiative has not only brought families closer to their roots but also strengthened the club's community by acknowledging and celebrating their shared heritage. The project has provided invaluable skills in genealogical research, offering a service that many could not access independently due to various constraints.

Founded in 1889, the Brian Boru Irish Club is the oldest Irish club in the UK. They are committed to fostering a sense of community and preserving Irish culture and heritage through various events, projects, and educational initiatives.

