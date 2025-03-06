One of Wigan’s most famous and conspicuous churches looks set to shut down after being declared “not fit for purpose.”

The spire of St Catharine’s in Scholes has stood proudly over the town for generations and only 12 years ago had £750,000 of Heritage Lottery and private money spent on re-building and straightening its notoriously twisted spire.

But Anglican leaders have earmarked it for closure because of its lack of facilities, the need for major repairs and the difficulty in repurposing it.

And it proposed that the neighbouring church hall be used for services instead.

In 2023 the Diocese of Liverpool had already outlined four Wigan churches to be “released” with another 15 vulnerable to closure, and St Catharine’s was in that latter group. It argued then that it simply could not afford the upkeep of so many buildings.

And now a statement has been issued by Bishop’s planning officer Graeme Pollard which says that in future other Anglican churches in the area plus St Catharine’s church hall will meet the local congregation’s needs.

A declaration reads: "Although the proposals are to declare the church closed for regular public worship, public worship will continue at other nearby parish churches within the parish of Wigan Central.

A £600,000 restoration of St Catharine's famous twisted spire was carried out in 2012 and 2013

"Church Wigan has undertaken a thorough 18-month Right Buildings Review of each of its 31 existing church buildings (as part of the Diocesan-wide Fit for Mission programme) to determine which ones are realistically sustainable centres for future mission.

"The review included investigation into the quality of the building, the missional/financial health of its congregation and consultation with key stakeholders.

"The list of buildings agreed for closure has been agreed at every governance level in Wigan, including PCCs (parish church councils), Joint Council and the Deanery Synod.

"The conclusion of the Right Buildings Review undertaken by Church Wigan was that St Catharine’s Church building was not fit for purpose for the 21st century, given its lack of facilities, the need for some significant repairs and the nature of the building effectively prohibiting any scope for affordable upgrading.

"The adjoining church hall is felt to be sufficient for most of the congregation’s current needs and will be licensed for public worship as appropriate.”

A closure date has yet to be fixed but will follow consultation between the Church Commissioners and Bishop.

Once shut it would be vested in the Diocesan Board of Finance for care and maintenance pending a decision on what should be done with the building.

Any such decision would be made after a second process called a Pastoral (Church Buildings Disposal) Scheme during which representations would be made about its future.

As news spread, it was met with a combination of sadness and resignation.

On social media, local councillor Maureen O’Bern described it as “sad news.”

Vivic Tnarg wrote: “My mum and Dad were married there, I was christened and so were my children as well as confirmed there. So many memories attached to this place. What a sad day to hear of its closure.”

John Ryding wrote: “If we all went to church they wouldn't be disappearing. We've only got ourselves to blame. In the next 10 years there won't be any.”

And Jeff Purnell said: “It's a sad time but we as a Christian country have simply stopped worshipping. It's that simple."