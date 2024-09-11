Passengers piled onto carriages pulled by one of Britain’s most famous railway engines when it called off at Wigan today (September 11).

The LNER Pacific A4 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley is a must-see for rail enthusiasts and so there were plenty non-passengers on the platform armed with cameras and braving the elements to capture on film the smart blue locomotive when it stopped at North Western at 8.17am.

Wigan Today reader and rail enthusiast Chris Winstanley, who took these pictures, said: “They were on a trip to Carlisle which would taken them over the Settle viaduct.

“Lots of people boarded the train at Wigan and the weather wasn’t that good. But when you’re being hauled by such an iconic locomotive as this, who cares?”

This locomotive was the 100th Gresley Pacific built by the Great Northern Railway/London and North Eastern Railway. Built at Doncaster, it entered service in 1937 and was mainly based at London King's Cross, with a spell at Grantham during World War II.

In June 1956 Sir Nigel Gresley had the honour of hauling the Royal Train from King's Cross to York with HM the Queen on board.

The "Stephenson Locomotive Society Special" of May 23 1959 was the first train in the UK with a booked or advertised schedule of over 100mph and during that trip the engine set the official post-war speed record for steam traction of 112 mph.

The Sir Nigel Gresley is named after the great locomotive engineer of the same name (1876-1941) who rose to become Chief Mechanical Engineer of the London and North Eastern Railway.