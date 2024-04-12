Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video and picture taken from underneath the scaffolding and awning protective cover engulfing Haigh Hall gives residents a fascinating update on the multi-million-pound restoration project.

The revamp began a year ago under a Wigan Council masterplan to transform it into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

The Grade II*-listed building has stood empty for some time – since the council won a High Court battle to evict the firm operating a hotel there – and it is now being given a new lease of life to secure its future.

An aerial view of the work going on at Haigh Hall

When complete it will include a permanent exhibition of work by Wigan artist Theodore Major, restaurants, an underground bunker cinema, a rooftop terrace for astronomy and other attractions.

As far as external works are concerned:

Stonework is being restored, some lintels which have become unsafe are being replaced. All damaged stone is being replaced. The stone has been carefully sourced by Purcell architects to match the stonework originally used to build the Hall (the quarry from which the original stonework came is no longer in production).

Under the protective covers over Haigh Hall's roof

All windows are currently being fully restored, with original woodwork retained where possible.

The roof is stripped, the structure is being restored before new slates are laid.

The glass cupola over the Grand Staircase has been stripped to its original metal, the glasswork is being replaced and the structure will be restored.

The chimneys have already been restored, those which needed replacing have been carefully cast in the original shape and installed.

All guttering is being restored too.

James Winterbottom, director of strategy and innovation at Wigan Council, said: “Work is continuing apace to restore Haigh Hall to its former glory.

"We’re really pleased with how things are taking shape and we can’t wait for people to see the finished results.”

And it’s not just the historic house itself that is getting a huge makeover.