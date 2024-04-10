Talented Wigan rugby player, 21, described as 'bundle of fun' after his tragic death in moving tribute by his dad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gabriel Holt, also known as Gabe, was just 21 when he died suddenly on Sunday.

His dad Chris Holt, from Atherton, said he was “blown away” by the number of messages he had received since his death and the donations made to help pay for his funeral.

Gabriel was born at home on High Street, Atherton, to parents Chris and Michelle and had two siblings and two half-siblings.

Chris described him as a “happy” child, who loved wearing fancy dress, even stopping traffic when he dressed as a lion one Boxing Day.

He attended Chowbent Primary School, where he was “pretty academic”, and then Atherton Community High School.

While he played football for a short time, even spending time with Atherton Laburnum Rovers, his true passion was rugby.

Even a diagnosis of eye condition astigmatism and the need to wear glasses did not stop him playing.

He joined Atherton Dragons when he was just five, with his dad recalling he was known as “Flash” because he had a zig-zag shaved into his hair and was so fast with the ball.

He later moved to Folly Lane and Leigh East, before finding his “forever home” at Wigan St Patrick’s.

Gabriel moved to Preston to study at the University of Central Lancashire, where he was doing a degree in sports science.

Chris said: “The first thing on his mind was whether they had a rugby team and he went to try out for them. He made the team and they were consistently at the top or in the top few.

"Last year they won a cup and we went to Nottingham to see him play in the final.”

Gabriel was selected for the Welsh university team, representing his mum’s home country, and was awarded a scholarship.

He continued to play for his beloved St Pat’s during the summer months, while he was home from university, and hoped to one day play in the Super League.

Chris said: “He was a big Wigan Warriors fan and his dream would have been to play for Wigan.”

But Gabriel had the world at his feet, as he also considered playing or coaching rugby in Australia or becoming a personal trainer on cruise ships.

He applied to join the Navy earlier this year and passed the entrance exams and fitness assessment, but was advised to complete his degree first and then join as an officer.

Away from the rugby pitch, he enjoyed running, walking and going to the gym, and worked part-time at the Old Vic pub in Preston.

Chris said: “He was always just a bundle of fun. He was never shy – we always brought him up to express himself.

"A number of people have said how he looked after the girls at school and at university. People whose daughters knew him said he was like a big brother to them. He always made sure they were alright and looked after them.

"He always made sure that if he could look after anyone, he would do. He tried to be friends to everyone.”