A major housebuilder has submitted a full planning application to Wigan Council for the restoration of historic Winstanley Hall.

The application from Kingswood Homes marks a significant milestone in preserving the architectural legacy of this Grade II* listed building and seeks to bring back into use a long lost feature of the Winstanley area which has never previously been accessible to the public.

It has also unveiled plans to create a village of almost 400 homes plus a heritage centre in its grounds.

Following consultation with Wigan Council and Historic England, Kingswood says aims to restore the hall to its former glory while safeguarding its historic features.

An artist's impression of how the fully-restored Winstanley Hall would look

Having become dilapidated over the past 25 years, the former seat of the Bankes family has been the subject of several failed attempts to bring it back into use.

But this project has got far further than any other. This “sensitive” conservation project (subject to council consent) would see the hall and its outbuildings restored and converted into residential accommodation and community use, safeguarding their architectural heritage.

Following the public consultation event held in May, Kingswood has developed detailed plans that include the sensitive restoration of the hall and its conversion into 36 apartments.

The proposal also includes 396 one to five-bedroom new-build homes on adjacent land with a heritage centre which, bosses say, will enable the hall’s careful preservation and contribute to local housing needs and fundamentally bring positive benefits to the local community.

Winstanley Hall has been a tragic ruin for decades

The design of the house types have carefully considered local vernacular and context to provide a sensitive site layout design based on best practice in urban design and accessibility.

The plans also include provisions for affordable housing.

Kingswood says the development will make significant financial contributions to local infrastructure according to the needs identified by the council. If successful, the project is expected to create numerous jobs in construction over the development period which will provide a boost to the local economy.

The design has been landscape-led to ensure integration with the natural environment from the outset of design.

This approach is said to deliver "significant social benefits like improved physical and mental wellbeing, enhanced community cohesion, and increased social interaction through well-designed public green spaces.” Environmental benefits include enhanced biodiversity and wildlife habitats, sustainable drainage, reducing emissions and supporting renewable energy.

Kingswood Homes has support from Homes England through its rolling funding facility, demonstrating, bosses, say, the company's ability to deliver this significant conservation project.

Managing director Paul Jones said: "We're pleased to have reached this crucial stage in our journey to restore Winstanley Hall. Our planning submission represents months of careful work with heritage specialists and planning consultants to develop a scheme that respects the historical significance of the hall while creating a viable plan for its future."

The development proposal emphasises the importance of placemaking through carefully designed open spaces, woodland walks and orchards for the community to enjoy.

The plans also includes community facilities such as a heritage centre and a flexible community space that will be accessible to the public, providing access to the hall that has never been available before.

With the submission of the planning application, a statutory consultation period will begin during which the public can view the full planning application and suite of documents on the council's website, where they can also submit any comments directly.