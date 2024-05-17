Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Upgrades to a Wigan park’s play area, football pitches and footpaths - plus a new outdoor gym - have been pledged after years of campaigning by politicians and locals.

Standish councillor Ray Whittingham has been given information that improvements to Ashfield Park have been planned into a council work programme, although no dates have been given yet.

Enhancement of the facilities at Ashfield Park was part of Standish Neighbourhood Plan, devised by residents’ forum Standish Voice, and local councillors of all political hues have lobbied for some of the money from housing developments be used there for several years.

Coun Ray Whittingham at Ashfield Park, Standish, which has been prioritised for improvements by Wigan Council

People who completed the council’s 2021 consultation on how to use developer funds - called Section 106 monies - said improving Ashfield was a high priority.

Counc Whittingham wrote: “After many years negotiating with quite a number of Streetscene officers past and present, I and a resident who lives close to Ashfield Park have finally received news of some landscaping of the footpaths in and around the park and a few other planned additions.”

The Wigan Council officer’s response reads: “Following the Standish infrastructure report in 2021, we engaged an experienced landscape architect to assess the condition of the paths within Ashfield Park with a brief to focus on the popular, well used, primary and secondary paths/routes.

"Following the assessment, the paths were RAG rated with the Reds and Ambers treated as a priority, it is the Reds and Amber paths which will be improved in the footpath programme.

“I am sorry that we cannot include the tertiary routes, desire lines etc in the programme.

“In addition to the footpath works at Ashfield Park, funding is secured to improve the four football pitches, with funding also available to refurbish the play area and to install a new outdoor gym.

“The above works will result in significant investment and demonstrates the council’s commitment to improving Ashfield Park.’”

Coun Whittingham said: “We also asked for a copy of the planned works to enable park visitors to view what is proposed in the improvements.