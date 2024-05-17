Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, visited Leigh and Atherton to launch the party’s First Steps for Change campaign in the North West.

The front bencher joined the area’s parliamentary candidate, Jo Platt, to launch a new advertising campaign across Leigh, Bolton and Manchester on Thursday May 16 with billboards detailing Labour’s first steps for change appearing across the North West.

On Thursday morning leader Keir Starmer launched the party’s first steps for change in Essex, which is Labour’s “doorstep offer” to the British public in the North West.

Ms Cooper said: “I’m proud to be in Leigh and Atherton today and to lay out Labour’s positive plan to begin a decade of national renewal.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper meets the party faithful during her visit to Leigh and Atherton

“After 14 Conservative years, families are worse off and it feels like everything is broken. It’s time for change. Today Keir Starmer has set out the first steps a Labour Government would take that will make a huge difference to getting our economy growing again, getting patients faster treatment or keeping our streets safe.

“People have had enough of gimmicks and sticking plasters. It is time for change. People here in Leigh and right across the North West deserve better than the chaos they are getting from this failing Tory Government.

“Labour’s first steps - on the economy, our NHS, our border security, energy bills, community safety and our children’s future - are down payment’ on the change we will deliver for Britain. They show the difference a Labour government can make to our country and to people’s lives.”

Ms Platt said: “Labour’s first steps for change will make a real difference to people’s lives here in Leigh and Atherton. We know that NHS waitlists are out of control. We know that crime and anti-social behaviour is a real concern for residents especially in the town centre. And we know that the cost-of-living crisis means household budgets are still under strain.

Yvette Cooper (third left) joined Labour colleagues, including prospective Leigh MP Jo Platt (fourth right) at the Leigh and Atherton launch of the party's My First Steps for Change policy

“Today shows that Labour understands the real issues impacting local people and has a plan to tackle them. What we need is a General Election now to bring about the fresh start that Leigh and Atherton deserves.”

The party lists its first steps for change as follows:

Deliver economic stability with tough spending rules, so we can grow our economy and keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible.

Cut NHS waiting times with 40,000 more appointments each week, during evenings and weekends, paid for by cracking down on tax avoidance and non-dom loopholes.

Launch a new Border Security Command with hundreds of new specialist investigators and use counter-terror powers to smash the criminal boat gangs.

Set up Great British Energy a publicly-owned clean power company, to cut bills for good and boost energy security, paid for by a windfall tax on oil and gas giants.* Crack down on antisocial behaviour with more neighbourhood police paid for by ending wasteful contracts, tough new penalties for offenders, and a new network of youth hubs.