Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gloria Jones cut the first version of Tainted Love back in 1964, and in 1973 she was in the town for a performance at one of Wigan Casino's legendary all-nighters.

Thanks to Soft Cell's cover version, which was the UK's best selling single of 1981, Tainted Love is now one of the most famous and often-covered songs in the whole world - a far cry from its humble beginnings as the B-side of an obscure American R&B import.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gloria Jones at the blue plaque to the Wigan Casino site at Grand Arcades

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legend has it that singer Marc Almond first heard the song while working as a cloakroom attendant at a 60s party. He was so taken with it he cut it as part of the synth-pop duo Soft Cell shortly afterwards – and the rest is history.

Although the casino is sadly long gone, Gloria got to the nearest thing by visiting the Casino Cafe area of the Grand Arcade on her recent visit.

She is in the UK to mark the 60th anniversary of the famous song, and was accompanied by soul singer and promoter Paul Stuart Davies.

It was Gloria’s then partner, the glam rock star Marc Bolan, who first alerted her to the fact that the song she had recorded many years before was now enjoying a new lease of life in the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gloria said: "The people went crazy for it - it was their dance club national anthem for decades. It's now been covered by over 100 artists.

"Even though the Wigan venue has gone, the spirit and the vibe is still there. It will always be in our hearts.

"I love Wigan and the Wigan people, thank you from the bottom of my heart for having the heart to come out and dance."

During her long musical career, Jones was signed to the iconic Motown record label, where she wrote hits including If I Were Your Woman by Gladys Knight & the Pips.